Noah Cyrus reflects on recovery from Xanax addiction

Noah Cyrus has discussed her recovery from a Xanax addiction and how she used music to get through her struggles.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the singer opened up about her addiction to the drug, which is often prescribed for anxiety and panic attacks, and where it all began. “My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond,” she said.

“I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing … Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over.”

Advertisement

Cyrus has been in recovery since 2020 but noted that at the height of her addiction, she was “surrounded by people who were easily able to get it by buying it from people,” adding that it “becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit”.

On her recovery, the singer said: “I was being helped by everybody that I needed help from and it took some time to get on my own two feet.” She also credits new album ‘The Hardest Part’ for helping with her recovery.

track listing for my debut album

“The Hardest Part” i’m so proud of each song and am so honored to share a duet with the one and only Benjamin Gibbard on this record … i’ve been a huge fan since i was a kid 🤍… pic.twitter.com/1RTjSVyEkP — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) June 27, 2022

“It was coming out in my lyrics,” she said. “So, it’s like, ‘I’m not going to hide my truth.’ I think it was evident that I was going through something the past couple years – I think my fans saw it. I think the public could see it.”

The album, which was announced in April with the new single, ‘I Burned LA Down’, is scheduled to be released on September 16 via Columbia Records. It includes a guest appearance from Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard on the track ‘Every Beginning Ends’.

Cyrus also recently announced her first-ever European tour. It kicks off on August 6 in Helsinki, with shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London before wrapping up on August 23 in Berlin. Get your tickets here.