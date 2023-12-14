Noah Kahan adds extra London O2 date to 2024 UK tour

Noah Kahan has added a second London show to his UK tour next summer due to high demand.

The musician will now appear at The O2 on August 22, the day after his previously confirmed show at the venue.

The musician will also play dates in Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham. Tickets for all dates go on general sale at 9am on December 15 here.

Check out the dates below:

FEBRUARY:

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

11 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

14 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

AUGUST:

13 – Manchester, Co-op Live

14 – Newcastle Upon Tune, Utilita Arena

20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 – London, O2 Arena

22 – London O2 Arena

Kahan recently appeared on Saturday Night Live performing his breakout single ‘Stick Season’.

Released towards the tail-end of 2022, his third album ‘Stick Season’ became a sleeper hit. Olivia Rodrigo recently covered the title track in Radio 1’s Live Lounge in a viral session with views that outstrip performances of her own material.

“I think that’s a lonely place to be, when you feel like something’s happening that no one can relate to,” he told NME recently. “That’s something I carry with me and work on all the time. I’m doing my best to reach out to people I know are going through it. I’ve met some really wonderful people who have no reason to be a great resource for me other than being kind and willing to talk.”

Speaking about the song and his breakout to NME, he added: “Stick season is between fall and the snow. It’s a time of transition in the weather, but also in a lot of people’s lives. A big part of my childhood was being surrounded by friends and family. I thought I was gonna go to college but, instead, I got a record deal.

“I was just at home in Vermont making music and my friends would come home for Thanksgiving, when stick season was in full swing. They would leave, and that loneliness would come back. [During COVID] that feeling of being left behind or out of place was at the forefront of my mind again.”