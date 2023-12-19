Noah Kahan reveals what time of year ‘stick season’ refers to

Noah Kahan has revealed what he means by “stick season”, in reference to his viral hit of the same name.

The single was released in mid-2022 but propelled Kahan to success when it went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Its name is a common expression in New England, but less so in other parts of the world.

“Stick season is between fall and the snow,” Kahan told NME. “It’s a time of transition in the weather, but also in a lot of people’s lives. A big part of my childhood was being surrounded by friends and family.

“I thought I was gonna go to college but, instead, I got a record deal. I was just at home in Vermont making music and my friends would come home for Thanksgiving, when stick season was in full swing. They would leave, and that loneliness would come back. [During COVID] that feeling of being left behind or out of place was at the forefront of my mind again.”

Kahan acknowledges that listeners far and wide have connected to his earnestness and it’s helped ‘Stick Season’ to do as well as it has.

“It’s not lost on me how rare it is to have your own truth be what has led to wider success,” Kahan said. “What’s important is that the emotion leads to those specificities – you’re not just talking about the Walmart parking lot just because you happen to have a Walmart parking lot in your town.

“It’s about finding the balance, but I definitely want to include my own experience and memories in my music forever. It lets you feel like you’re visiting an old place – when I’m on the road, it allows me to go back and think about things that I can’t see anymore.”

Noah Kahan will be touring arenas throughout next year and last week added a second date at The O2 due to high demand. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy yours here.

FEBRUARY

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

11 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

14 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

AUGUST

13 – Manchester, Co-op Live

14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 – London, O2 Arena

22 – London O2 Arena