Noah Kahan teases suspected Sam Fender collaboration

Noah Kahan has teased a new collaboration on his latest track, which fans suspect may be Sam Fender.

The ‘Stick Season’ artist took to social media late yesterday (January 10) to announce his upcoming new track with a mystery collaborator, sharing a brief snippet of the artist’s voice on the song.

“Just popping in to tell you that I hear you, I’ve seen the comments, no more collaborations, we’re sick of them, ’cause I’ve heard it all I’ve decided to present you with yet another teaser for a new collaboration that I’m so excited about,” he said.

“This artist inspired this entire record, cannot wait for you guys to hear what we did,” he added, before playing a preview of the clip.

“I would leave if only I could find a reason / I’m mean because I grew up in New England,” the mystery artist sings. “I got dreams but I can’t make myself believe them / Spend the rest of my life with what could have been / And I will die in the house that I grew up in / I’m homesick.”

Numerous fans in the comments pointed out the vocal similarities to Fender, guessing that he is the latest collaborator.

“Look hear me out, it’s Sam Fender,” one TikTok user commented. Another wrote: “That is absolutely Sam Fender I bet my LIFE.”

Other fans wondered if the feature could be Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver or The Lumineers.

THIS IS JUST A RUMOUR ! seen people saying they think sam is the feature in this new noah kahan song however it seems to be mumford and sons… what do you all think 👀 pic.twitter.com/bg8SkR7TQk — sam fender fan account (@greasyfender) January 10, 2024

Kahan’s new track will be arriving on the heels of the ongoing success of ‘Stick Season’, his 2022 hit which was propelled to viral fame with the help of TikTok last year. The song became not only his first-ever chart topping song, but the first Official Number 1 single of 2024 in the UK.

The artist spoke to NME in December about the runaway success of the song. “I never thought this was gonna happen to me,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of reference points for it.”

The Vermont artist described ‘stick season’ as “between fall and the snow”, adding that it’s a “time of transition in the weather, but also in a lot of people’s lives”.

Kahan will tour the UK this year, including two performances at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in February and two at the O2 Arena in August. Check out the full schedule below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

FEBRUARY:

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

11 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

14 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

AUGUST:

13 – Manchester, Co-op Live

14 – Newcastle Upon Tune, Utilita Arena

20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 – London, O2 Arena

22 – London O2 Arena