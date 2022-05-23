Noel Gallagher accidentally headbutted by Manchester City player’s dad during title celebrations

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he needed stitches after being accidentally headbutted by Manchester City player Rúben Dias’ father during the team’s title celebrations yesterday (May 22).

City won the Premier League title in dramatic circumstances yesterday, coming from 2-0 behind in five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and get the win needed to beat Liverpool to the title.

As Gallagher revealed to TalkSPORT in an interview this morning (May 23), the Oasis man was seated next to the players’ families for the game at the Etihad Stadium, and “absolute bedlam” broke out when German midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan scored the winning goal.

Advertisement

He said: “As the third goal goes in, right, there is absolute bedlam. As you can imagine, in the stadium where we sit, Rúben Dias’s family are in the box, a couple of boxes up.

“So I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up, and I turn around and Rúben Dias’ dad runs straight into me – headbutts me while I’m on the floor covered in blood.”

Gallagher went on: “I don’t see the last two minutes – I’ve got to get taken down by the St John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes. As I’m going down the corridor, Pep’s running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, ‘What’s up with your face?'”

He added: “If you’ve seen me today, I look like I’ve just arrived home from the ’80s, from Elland Road. I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable. A lot of City fans are asking, ‘You alright? What’s happened?’ and I said, ‘You’ll never guess’.”

Gallagher then confirmed that Dias’ father left with “not a mark on him,” saying: “He’s a big bear of a man – he almost knocked my teeth out. But as days go at the Etihad, that’s got to be up there with the best.”

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Gallagher was at the centre of the celebrations as City celebrated winning the Premier League for the second year in a row. As ‘Wonderwall’ played out from the speakers at Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium, where City won their final match, Noel was seen celebrating among the travelling City fans – and singing the words to the 1995 track.

Elsewhere, Noel’s brother Liam engaged in a spat with pundit and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher following the title win. “What you saying Carra you [bell] end,” Gallagher tweeted at one point. Carragher quickly shot back, saying that Man City would “never win the Champions league” and that “Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles”.