Noel Gallagher accuses Liam of trying to “rewrite history” of Oasis’ “dreadful” final year

Noel Gallagher has hit out at his brother Liam for trying to “rewrite history” of Oasis‘ “dreadful” final year.

The news comes after Liam announced the ‘Definitely Maybe’ 20th anniversary tour, due to take place in 2024. Full dates and tickets will be available here. Liam is planning on embarking the tour with former Oasis guitarist Bonehead, but not Noel. According to Liam on X/Twitter, Noel was approached and refused to play the upcoming tour.

Oasis split up in 2009 after an altercation in Paris just after they were due to play Rock en Seine festival. Noel wrote: “It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Today, Noel has expanded on his thoughts, claiming it was a “dreadful” final year for the Manchester band, and that he didn’t want to waste his life being “unhappy”. According to the Daily Star, Gallagher reportedly said: “The last tour was not happy. The other fella is trying to rewrite history that it was all fucking great. It wasn’t.

“It was a fucking dreadful last year of Oasis. You get one shot at life. Why be unhappy? Whether it be in your personal or professional life, why? You’re just wasting a precious thing.”

This June, NME spoke to Gallagher about the Oasis split. After asking him what he made of Pulp and Blur‘s reunion tours, he said: “I didn’t know that, but good luck to them! Blur never split up, did they? Pulp never split up, they just went and did other things, which is the adult way of doing it.”

“Sadly my fucking band were very far from adult about it. It was a bit more crash and burn.”

NME also asked Gallagher whether he’d had any offers to do a reunion tour; at the time, Gallagher said: “Inevitably, it will happen. There’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go.”

Back in March, Noel appeared on talkSPORT radio to say that it was up to Liam to reunite Oasis. He said: “Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call … I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan.

He continued: “He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say: ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

Noel also recently claimed that Oasis was “better” than Blur, Pulp and The Stone Roses. In an interview with MOJO, Gallagher reminisced about the early days of Oasis and how he knew they would achieve stardom.

“I thought Blur, Pulp, The Stone Roses, The La’s, whoever, they were great people and they had one or two great tunes, but we had twelve,” he wrote. “However loud they were, we were louder. However fast they were, we were faster. However good they were, we would trump it.

“They were all great bands, but we were better. It was as simple as that.”

In the same interview, he also called ‘Definitely Maybe’ “the last great punk album”. “We were a punk band with Beatles melodies,” Gallagher said. “We had no effects, barely any equipment, just loads of attitude, 12 cans of Red Stripe and ambition.”