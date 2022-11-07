Noel Gallagher and Craig David to play London’s South Facing Festival 2023

Noel Gallagher and Craig David are the first two headliners for 2023’s South Facing Festival in London.

The festival is held at the capital’s Crystal Palace Bowl, and debuted in 2021 with a line-up including Supergrass, The Streets, Sleaford Mods and Max Richter.

2022’s program then saw London Grammar, Jungle, Richard Ashcroft and more head south of the river.

The first gig of the 2023 series to be announced will see Noel Gallagher and support act Johnny Marr play on July 28, before Craig David will be joined by Nathan Dawe for his gig on August 13.

Tickets for both gigs will go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday, November 11, with Noel Gallagher tickets available here and Craig David tickets available here.

NEW: @NoelGallagher’s High Flying Birds will play a huge show South Facing Festival at 28th July 2023 with special guest @Johnny_Marr Sign up for presale via; https://t.co/BjDK07rRLJ Tickets on sale Friday 11th November 10am via; https://t.co/5VE4irE83x pic.twitter.com/XC59NRz5S6 — South Facing Festival (@SouthFacingFest) November 7, 2022

We are pleased to announce @CraigDavid will be coming to South Facing 2023 with special guest @NathanDawe Sign up for presale tickets via https://t.co/YtoeWFuqCO Tickets on sale Friday 11th November 10am via https://t.co/oanoyXqLBx pic.twitter.com/ru4Q13GlBV — South Facing Festival (@SouthFacingFest) November 7, 2022

Last week, Gallagher shared new song ‘Pretty Boy’, which features his support act Marr on guitar. It’s the first taster of a new album from Gallagher’s High Flying Birds project, the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

Of the song, Gallagher said: “For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear.

“Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

In other news, the indie icon recently launched a signature electric guitar range with Gibson. The two new custom models follow Gallagher partnering with Gibson last year to relaunch the J-150 acoustic guitar. That instrument has been the star’s go-to acoustic guitar of choice for over 20 years and was first seen in the promo video for Oasis’ ‘Little By Little’.