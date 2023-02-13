Noel Gallagher and Garbage announce joint summer 2023 US tour

Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds and Garbage have announced a co-headline tour of North America this summer – find all the details below and purchase tickets here.

The tour will kick off in Auburn, Washington on June, 2, 2023 – release day for Gallagher’s new album ‘Council Skies’ – followed by stops in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Tampa, New York and many more, before rounding up at in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 15.

Metric join the bill as special guests on the tour, which will mark the first time Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will have toured North America since 2019.

Tickets for all upcoming shows go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 10am local time. Find the full tour schedule below and purchase your tickets here.

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds North American tour:

2023

JUNE

2 – Auburn, Washington, White River Amphitheatre

3 – Ridgefield, Washington, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6 – Concord, California, Concord Pavilion

7 – Santa Barbara, California, Santa Barbara Bowl

9 – Los Angeles, California, The Greek Theatre

10 – San Diego, California, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 – Phoenix, Arizona, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13 – Salt Lake City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre

15 – Denver, Colorado, Levitt Pavilion Denver

17 – Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion

18 – Del Valle, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 – West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

22 – Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 – Franklin, Tennessee, FirstBank Amphitheater

27 – Chicago, Illinois, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

28 – Madison, Wisconsin, Breese Stevens Field

29 – Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center

JULY

1 – Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center

3 – Toronto, Ohio, Budweiser Stage

6 – Clarkston, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre

8 – Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

10 – New York, New York, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

13 – Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion

14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, TD Pavilion at the Mann

15 – Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Gallagher announced ‘Council Skies’ back in January along with the release of single ‘Easy Now’. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Following on from 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’, the full-length project sees the former Oasis singer reclaiming his past and paying homage to his Mancunian roots. ‘Council Skies’ is described as the musician’s “most varied and accomplished solo record to date”.

“It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s,” Gallagher explained of the upcoming album.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”