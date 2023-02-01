Noel Gallagher and Madness to headline Nottingham’s Splendour Festival 2023

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness have been revealed as headliners of this year’s Splendour Festival in Nottingham.

They are joined by The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Confidence Man and Altered Images in the first line-up announcement for the 15th edition of the East Midlands festival, which is held at Wollaton Park on July 22 and July 23.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 3) at 10am GMT with an exclusive early bird price for adult weekend tickets priced at £92. City residents weekend tickets are priced at £82.80 – buy tickets here.

Accompanied children aged 10 and under go for free. Day tickets are also up for grabs along with VIP tickets, and flexible payment options are available.

News of Gallagher’s headline set follows the former Oasis songwriter announcing his new album ‘Council Skies‘, which is released on June 2. The album features the recently released singles ‘Pretty Boy‘ and ‘Easy Now’.

His Splendour Festival booking on the Sunday night (July 23) is part of an extended run of open air summer shows this summer including in Dublin and Essex.

Madness, meanwhile, will perfrom on the Saturday night (July 22). They are playing several other shows in the UK and Ireland this summer – find tickets here.

Anton Lockwood, Director of Live at DHP Family, which organises Splendour, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to have secured two bona fide music legends for the Splendour weekend. Madness has been one of the most requested acts of the Splendour audience time and time again, and Noel and his band have been on our wish list for years.

“Following the success of last year’s debut two-day music festival, it was obvious that there was an appetite for a full weekend of Splendour. Once again, people can expect a fantastic mix of rising stars, Splendour debutantes and well-established heavy hitters. We have more up our sleeves and will be revealing the full line-up in the coming months. Get ready for a spectacular 15th birthday Splendour!”

