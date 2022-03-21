Noel Gallagher and The Edge will appear on Confidence Man’s new album

Confidence Man‘s Janet Planet has confirmed to NME that Noel Gallagher and U2‘s The Edge will appear on the Aussie duo’s new album.

Back in 2019, Gallagher told BBC Radio 1 how he had attended a party with The Edge and Confidence Man, which ended with him arguing with the duo’s neighbour on their behalf after complaints were made about the level of noise coming from the party.

A rumour had also been swirling that The Edge had contributed tambourine on the band’s new album ‘TILT’, due out April 1 via Heavenly, and Planet was asked by NME in a new interview whether there was any truth in it.

“Noel and The Edge are actually both hidden on the record somewhere,” she responded, adding: “I’m not supposed to talk about it. You’ll have to do some research on the YouTube comments.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Planet discussed Gallagher having the band support him on a number of UK summer tour dates, and how she hopes he introduces them for their Glastonbury set.

“Fingers crossed Noel introduces us on stage,” she said of Glastonbury, adding: “Noel still messages me all the time. He sent through the other day ‘You guys are supporting me on all my shows! Can’t wait to hang out!’ I’m like, oh no – I’m going to get so wasted and embarrass myself. He still goes hard.”

Earlier this month (March 8), Confidence Man shared a new single called ‘Woman’ to mark International Women’s Day.

The song is the opening track from their new album and follows on from previously released singles ‘Feels Like A Different Thing‘ and ‘Holiday’.