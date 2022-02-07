Noel Gallagher announces Dreamland Margate show

Noel Gallagher has added a date in Margate to his forthcoming UK tour.

The former Oasis man will play a series of outdoor gigs under his High Flying Birds moniker including shows at the Eden Project in Cornwall and as part of the Bristol Sounds gig series in the summer.

The month-long run of dates begin on June 4 with a headline set at the new In It Together festival in Wales, which will also feature Two Door Cinema Club, The Magic Gang, The Vaccines, Editors and more.

This is followed by a date St Annes Park in Dublin the next day (June 5) before the new date at Margate Dreamland on June 8. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 11) and can be purchased here.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have just announced an additional headline date on their UK & IRE June 2022 tour!

Other shows on the run include a London gig on Hampstead Heath as part of the Heritage Live series on June 19, and a huge outdoor show at The Piece Hall in Halifax two days later.

See Noel Gallagher’s full list of summer 2022 tour dates below:

JUNE 2022

4 – Margam, Wales, In It Together Festival

5 – Dublin, St Annes Park

8 – Margate, Dreamland

9 – Newcastle, Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus

11 – Dundee, Summer Sessions

12 – Staffordshire, Cannock Chase Forest

15 – Cornwall, Eden Project

16 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest

18 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Eirias

19 – London, Hampstead Heath Kenwood

21 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently declared Ed Sheeran a “good lad” despite not being a fan of his music.

He also recently covered David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ as part of a special livestream to celebrate what would have been the late icon’s birthday.