Noel Gallagher announces huge Dublin gig with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays

Noel Gallagher has announced details of an outdoor headline gig in Dublin this summer, with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays in support – buy tickets here.

It’s one of a series of summer shows in support of Gallagher’s new album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

On August 27, Gallagher will play the Royal Hospital Kilmainham with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 9am GMT. You can buy yours here.

Advertisement

Gallagher’s new album was first previewed by the Johnny Marr-assisted single, ‘Pretty Boy’, and followed up recently by the track ‘Easy Now’.

Get full details of the new gig below.

In support of the new album, Gallagher has announced a number of outdoor gigs for next summer, including an Essex show with The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan in support.

Also recently announced was a homecoming concert in Manchester at Wythenshawe Park on August 26, with Primal Scream and Future Islands in tow.

On August 19, Gallagher and his band will also play an outdoor gig at Monmouthshire’s Caldicot Castle with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain in support.

Advertisement

‘Council Skies’ was recorded at the singer’s own Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, while its string parts were recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studio.

Produced by Gallagher with long-time collaborator Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey, the deluxe edition of ‘Council Skies’ boasts remixes by The Cure frontman Robert Smith (‘Pretty Boy’), Pet Shop Boys (‘Think Of A Number’) as well as various live recordings and instrumentals.