Noel Gallagher announces huge one-off outdoors London gig for 2020

The chief is back.

Noel Gallagher has announced details of a huge one-off headline show at London’s Kenwood House for 2020.

The former Oasis turned High Flying Birds man will be returning to the capital to play an exclusive gig at the Heritage site on Hampstead Heath on Sunday June 23.

There will be a Ticketmaster pre-sale on Wednesday October 30 at 9am, before going on general sale at 9am on Friday November 1. Tickets will be available here.

Speculation now turns to whether Gallagher might appear on the Glastonbury 2020 line-up, which takes place the following weekend. His last appearance was at a Q&A of Oasis film Supersonic back in 2017.

Gallagher recently released the acclaimed ‘This Is The Place‘ – the second of three EPs coming in 2019, following on from June’s ‘Black Star Dancing‘.