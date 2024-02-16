Noel Gallagher announces huge Warwick Castle show with Johnny Marr and The Waeve

Noel Gallagher has announced details of a huge Warwick Castle show with Johnny Marr and The Waeve – find all the information below.

Back in December 2023, Gallagher announced he and the High Flying Birds were to embark on a summer tour. They will stop by Cardiff, Wigan, Halifax and London from July 2024.

Now, the band has announced a further headline date at Warwick Castle on July 21. They will be supported by Johnny Marr and The Waeve (Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall).

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am next Friday (February 23) – see all dates below and get yours here.

MARCH 2024

14 – Poole, Lighthouse

20 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

21 – London, Royal Albert Hall

JULY 2024

17 – Cardiff Castle

18 – Wigan, Robin Park

20 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

21 – Warwick, Warwick Castle (NEW)

AUGUST 2024

1 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

Coxon is also the guitarist for Blur, who were famously Britpop rivals with Oasis back in the ’90s. The feud has since come to an end, with lead singer Damon Albarn performing with Noel on stage in 2013. Noel would go on to perform Gorillaz classic ‘Dare’ with Albarn in 2015 – a moment that recently prompted brother Liam to remark: “What a bunch of CUNTS”.

NME caught up with Noel last year to talk through his new album ‘Council Skies’, where he spoke of collaborating with Marr. “Sadly, we’ve never sat down to write a song. We’ve talked about it for a while,” he said.

“It’s a funny thing with Johnny. He doesn’t get you to send him the track, he turns up, plugs his gear in, puts his guitar on, stands in front of the speakers and says, ‘Right, let’s hear it’. As he’s hearing it for the first time, he plays it. I wouldn’t tell him what to play, I wouldn’t be so cheeky.”

We also spoke with The Waeve for their debut album in 2022, where NME quizzed Coxon on a potential Blur reunion: “A Blur reunion? I haven’t even talked to anyone about that; I don’t know what that’s about,” he told us then. “I haven’t talked to any of those boys for a while. Although I did text Alex [James, bassist] the other day – but he was Feasting [at his festival The Big Feastival], he didn’t get back to me.”

A Blur reunion turned out to be true, with a huge 2023 tour with a documentary and concert film about the momentous occasion recently announced.

In other news, Oasis are still unlikely to reunite, with Liam recently revealing he asked Noel to get back together for the upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ anniversary tour.