Noel Gallagher announces intimate Bournemouth O2 Academy show

Noel Gallagher has shared details of an intimate live show, set to take place in Bournemouth later this spring. Find ticket information below.

Announced today (February 19), the new live gig will be held at the city’s O2 Academy next month and comes as part of a series of warm-up gigs that the former Oasis member will be playing at some of the UK’s most intimate venues.

It will be held on March 18, and comes between his two previously announced live shows: Poole’s Lighthouse on March 17 and the Guildhall in Portsmouth on March 20. Currently, the latter two are both sold out, and tickets for the Bournemouth show will go on sale from 9am GMT this Thursday (February 22). Visit here to buy tickets.

The intimate shows in the three cities come ahead of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds making a return to London’s Royal Albert Hall to perform for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity gig. Also featuring appearances from The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers, the event will mark a full circle moment for the singer-songwriter, as it comes after he played at the charity’s very first event back in 2000.

The newly announced Bournemouth show also comes ahead of a massive summer of live concerts for Gallagher and his High Flying Birds.

Festival appearances include slots at both Kendall Calling and Y Not in August, and a number of huge outdoor shows are also lined-up. The headline performances will all be held across July, and will take place at Cardiff Castle (17), Wigan’s Robin Park (18), London’s Alexandra Palace Park (20) and Warwick Castle (21).

An already sold-out show at The Piece Hall in Halifax is also scheduled for August 1, and follows numerous sell-out shows at the venue in 2022. Find a full list of upcoming shows below and visit here to buy remaining tickets.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2024 UK live dates are:

MARCH

17 – Poole, Lighthouse SOLD OUT

18 – Bournemouth O2 Academy

20 – Portsmouth, Guildhall SOLD OUT

21 – London, Royal Albert Hall (for Teenage Cancer Trust)

JULY

17 – Cardiff Castle

18 – Wigan, Robin Park

20 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

21 – Warwick, Warwick Castle (special guests Johnny Marr and The WAEVE)

AUGUST

1 – Halifax, The Piece Hall SOLD OUT

2 – Lake District, Kendall Calling Festival (Headlining)

4 – Pikehall, Y Not Festival (Headlining)

The shows across 2024 follow on from High Flying Birds’ huge UK arena dates at the end of 2023. Including shows at Crystal Palace Bowl, Brighton Beach and more, they all came in celebration of the release of Gallagher’s fourth solo studio album, ‘Council Skies’.

The LP was given a glowing four star review from NME, and described as being “as satisfying a record as anyone could hope for from a Gallagher in 2023”.

“How far ‘Council Skies’ will travel in the wider pop culture world remains to be seen,” it read. “But it doesn’t change that it’s the brightest, most listenable collection of songs he’s pieced together in some time.”