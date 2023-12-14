Noel Gallagher announces intimate Portsmouth gig for 2024

Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate show in Portsmouth for next year – you can find all the details below.

The former Oasis musician will take to the stage with his High Flying Birds at the 2,500-capacity Guildhall venue in the Hampshire port city on Wednesday, March 20. He’ll be joined by some yet-to-be-confirmed “special guests”.

Tickets are due to go on general sale at 9am GMT tomorrow (December 15) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Check out the official gig poster in the announcement post here:

The news comes ahead of Gallagher kicking off his 2023 UK arena tour tonight (December 14) at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. He’ll make further stop-offs in Birmingham (December 15), Cardiff (17), Leeds (18), Glasgow (20) and Liverpool (21).

Following his Portsmouth date, Gallagher will play a series of headline shows in the UK next summer. That stint includes outdoor performances at Alexandra Palace Park in London, and The Piece Hall in Halifax.

You can find any remaining tickets for the previously announced concerts here.

Gallagher released his fourth studio album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, back in June. Recently, he revealed that he will be heading into the studio early next year to record its follow-up.

“In the pandemic there was nothing to do all day so I just wrote songs. There’s another two albums-worth of material there,” Gallagher explained.

“I think I’m going to be back in the studio in January, so we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Earlier this week, he shared two new versions of Oasis’ classic tracks ‘Going Nowhere’ and ‘The Masterplan’. Gallagher is also gearing up to mark 30 years of the group’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, announcing details of an anniversary reissue back in April.

His estranged brother and former bandmate Liam claimed in October that Noel had turned down the opportunity to take part in his upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour. “He’s been asked and he’s refused,” he wrote on X/Twitter.