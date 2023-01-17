Noel Gallagher announces new album ‘Council Skies’, shares single ‘Easy Now’

Noel Gallagher has announced a new album called ‘Council Skies’ – listen to the single ‘Easy Now’ below.

The former Oasis singer-songwriter is due to release his fourth studio record with the High Flying Birds on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Following on from 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’, the full-length project sees Gallagher reclaiming his past and paying homage to his Mancunian roots. ‘Council Skies’ is described as the musician’s “most varied and accomplished solo record to date”.

Advertisement

“It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s,” Gallagher explained of the upcoming album.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Gallagher has previewed the LP with the psychedelia-inspired single ‘Easy Now’, which is accompanied by a Colin Solal Cardo-directed official video. Milly Alcock (House Of The Dragon) stars in the visuals, while Gallagher makes a cameo appearance. Tune in above.

‘Council Skies’ was recorded at the singer’s own Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, while its string parts were recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studio.

Produced by Gallagher with long-time collaborator Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey, the album also features performances from Johnny Marr on three tracks, including recent single ‘Pretty Boy’.

Advertisement

Additionally, the deluxe edition of ‘Council Skies’ boasts remixes by The Cure frontman Robert Smith (‘Pretty Boy’), Pet Shop Boys (‘Think Of A Number’) as well as various live recordings and instrumentals.

Gallagher teased his new era last week by sharing a behind-the-scenes video on social media.

He previously said that his next solo album would have a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” Gallagher explained.

Other songs set to feature on ‘Council Skies’ include ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’, ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone’ and ‘Love Is A Rich Man’. Check out the full tracklist and cover artwork below.

1. ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’

2. ‘Pretty Boy’

3. ‘Dead To The World’

4. ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’

5. ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone’

6. ‘Easy Now’

7. ‘Council Skies’

8. ‘There She Blows!’

9. ‘Love Is A Rich Man’

10. ‘Think Of A Number’

11. ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’ (bonus track)

Deluxe album – disc two

1. ‘Don’t Stop…’

2. ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’

3. ‘Mind Games’

4. ‘Pretty Boy’ (Instrumental)

5. ‘Dead To The World’ (Instrumental)

6. ‘Council Skies’ (Instrumental)

7. ‘Think Of A Number’ (Instrumental)

8. ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ (David Holmes Remix)

9. ‘Think Of A Number’ (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12” Remix)

10. ‘Pretty Boy’ (Robert Smith Remix)

11. ‘Council Skies’ (The Reflex Revision)

12. ‘Flying On The Ground’ (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

13. ‘You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere’ (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

14. ‘Live Forever’ (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Gallagher is scheduled to play several outdoor headline gigs this summer in support of ‘Council Skies’ with a variety of support acts, including Feeder, Goldie Lookin Chain, The Zutons, Tom Meighan, Primal Scream and Future Islands. You can see the full itinerary below and purchase tickets here.

JULY

21 – PennFest, Buckinghamshire

28 – London, Crystal Palace Bowl

AUGUST

5 – Essex, Audley End House and Gardens (with The Zutons and Tom Meighan)

19 – Monmouth, Caldicot Castle (with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain)

20 – Hardwick Festival, Sedgefield, Country Durham

26 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park (with Primal Scream and Future Islands)