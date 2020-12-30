Noel Gallagher announces new demo ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’ arriving tomorrow

Noel Gallagher has announced he’s releasing a new demo tomorrow (December 31) called ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’.

The former Oasis guitarist took to social media to announce the release of the new track which he said he wrote “a couple of weeks ago”.

“Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year,” Gallagher began his tweet. “Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn’t get much worse could they?!)

“Anyway I’ve been writing and noodling recently and I’ve made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good.”

He continued: “The lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I’d like to share it with you. The song is called ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End.”

'We're Gonna Get There In The End (Demo)'

Gallagher concluded: “Hope your hangovers aren’t too hangovers aren’t too horrific. Hopefully we’ll catch up soon. PS. IT’S ONLY A DEMO. ONWARDS. NG.”

The track will be posted to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ YouTube channel tomorrow morning (December 31) at 8:00am GMT.

Gallagher’s ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’ follows the previously released tracks ‘Wandering Star’, ‘Blue Moon Rising’ and ‘Come On Outside’.

Last month, Gallagher revealed that he’s written a new song called ‘Pretty Boy’ that “sounds like The Cure”.

The former Oasis musician released his third High Flying Birds album, ‘Who Built The Moon’, back in 2017. He later told NME that the music he’d been working on since sounded like “if The Police and The Cure were in a band together”.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Gallagher has now mentioned a new track called ‘Pretty Boy’ which he likened to the work of Robert Smith and co.