Noel Gallagher has announced his return with new EP ‘Black Star Dancing’ and unveiled the title track. You can listen to it in full below.

The new EP from the former Oasis guitarist is his first new release since 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon’ – and it’s led by a title track that sees Noel taking influence from some unlikely places.

“It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS!,” said Noel.

“I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently … anyway, it’s ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!”

The rest of the EP features new tracks ‘Rattling Rose’ and ‘Sail On’, alongside a 12″ mix of ‘Black Star Dancing’ and a remix by London producer The Reflex.

Noel’s latest comes after he teased that new tunes were on the way yesterday.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: ““Nature is dancing but we ain’t done yet”. He also shared some typically psychedelic artwork.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds will head out on a UK tour next week, which takes place exclusively in intimate, all seater venues.