Noel Gallagher announces outdoor Brighton show with The Vaccines, The Coral and more

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared details of a headline outdoor Brighton gig this summer.

Supported by The Vaccines, The Coral and Gaz Coombes, Gallagher will bring his band to the ‘On The Beach’ show on July 30.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 24) at 10am GMT here.

Gallagher’s latest announcement comes after booking an outdoor gig in Taunton this August as part of the Somerset Live series. The musician has already confirmed several other outdoor gigs for the summer including festival slots and a homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park.

The news follows Gallagher’s band and Garbage announcing a co-headline tour of North America this summer – find more details below and purchase tickets here.

It kicks off in Auburn, Washington on June, 2, 2023 (release day for Gallagher’s new album ‘Council Skies’) followed by stops in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Tampa, New York and many more, before rounding up at in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 15.

Metric join the bill as special guests on the tour, which will mark the first time Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will have toured North America since 2019.

Gallagher announced ‘Council Skies’ last month along with the release of single ‘Easy Now’. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Following on from 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’, the full-length project sees the former Oasis singer reclaiming his past and paying homage to his Mancunian roots. ‘Council Skies’ is described as the musician’s “most varied and accomplished solo record to date”.

“It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s,” Gallagher explained of the upcoming album.