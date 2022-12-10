Noel Gallagher announces Welsh gig with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain

Noel Gallagher has announced details of an outdoor headline gig in Wales next year, with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain in support.

The Oasis songwriter and his High Flying Birds returned recently with new Johnny Marr-assisted single, ‘Pretty Boy’. It’s the first taste of Gallagher’s new album that’s set to be released next year. Although no date has been revealed, the musician recently let slip that it will be in May 2023.

In support of the new album, Gallagher has announced a number of outdoor gigs for next summer, including an Essex show with The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan in support.

Also recently announced was a homecoming concert in Manchester at Wythenshawe Park on August 26, with Primal Scream and Future Islands in tow.

On August 19, Gallagher and his band will now play an outdoor gig at Monmouthshire’s Caldicot Castle.

Tickets will go on sale here from 10am GMT on December 16.

Gallagher’s new album will be the follow-up to his 2017 LP ‘Who Built The Moon?. Earlier this year, Gallagher explained that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird’s fourth full-length effort had a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” he said.

In other news, Gallagher joined Hall & Oates in giving a band their approval of an ’80s reimagining of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Gallagher retweeted a clip of DECO’s mash-up, which mashes the band’s ’90s classic together with Hall & Oates ’80s hit ‘Out Of Touch’. He wrote in response to the band’s assumption that he’d be “livid” about the reversioning: “In any era it’s STILL a tuuuune!!”