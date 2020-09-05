Noel Gallagher asks Oasis fans to submit questions on ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’

Oasis are celebrating the 25th birthday of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ next month, and Noel Gallagher has asked fans to submit their questions about the album for an upcoming project.

Earlier this week, Oasis announced a new vinyl reissue package for the classic 1995 album, also promising “new and original Oasis content.”

The new limited edition reissues, which come on double silver vinyl and picture disc, will land on October 2 – 25 years to the day since the band released their second album.

Taking to Instagram, Noel announced the new fan submission project on Oasis’ official page, writing: “So anyway… as you are probably all aware ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ turns 25 this year. To celebrate I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy.

“I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general.”

He added: “If you could film yourselves asking the questions too that would be most excellent.”

The news of the ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ reissue follows the news that Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’, lifted from the 1995 album, was crowned the biggest Britpop song of the 1990s.

Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher revealed last month that he wants to turn his hand to releasing a covers album.

“Now I’m going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there’s no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening,” he said in a recent interview, adding that he thinks he’s do a good version of The Smiths‘ classic ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’.