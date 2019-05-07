The 70s-inspired video for Noel Gallagher’s ‘Black Star Dancing’ is here – and it features Bernard Manning

Noel puts on a vintage performance

The video for Noel Gallagher‘s new single ‘Black Star Dancing’ has arrived, which sees the former Oasis man performing on-stage at a 1970s social club – check out the clip below.

After a comedy Russian Cossack act performs, Noel and his High Flying Birds are introduced to the stage by none other than the late comedian (and fixture of 1970s comedy) Bernard Manning.

The vintage footage in the video comes from the ITV variety show The Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club, which was compered by Manning and broadcast between 1974 and 1977. Watch the video for ‘Black Star Dancing’ below.

Says Gallagher of the single: “It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS!

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently … anyway, it’s ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!”

He first announced ‘Black Star Rising’, and its EP of the same name, last week. The rest of the EP features new tracks ‘Rattling Rose’ and ‘Sail On’, alongside a 12″ mix of ‘Black Star Dancing’ and a remix by London producer The Reflex.

The video comes on the same day Noel is due to start a small run of sold-out intimate shows in support of the release. He plays the Edinburgh Playhouse tonight (May 7), before hitting Llandudno’s Venue Cymru, the London Palladium and Hull’s Bonus Arena over the coming week.