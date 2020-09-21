Noel Gallagher blames America for sexualising female artists: “British culture would never sexualise a female”

Noel Gallagher has said that America is widely responsible for the sexualisation of female artists.

The former Oasis singer said his attention was drawn to the issue following Miley Cyrus‘ recent performance of her hit song ‘Midnight Sky’ at the MTV Video Music Awards, in which she performed on top of a giant disco wrecking ball.

He told The Daily Star: “That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some fucking shit and even my nine-year-old [Sonny] said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’

”Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female. This has all come from America – that juvenile, jock, stupid fucking culture.”

His comments come after Cyrus also accused MTV of sexism following her recent performance.

“The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the fucking lights off,” Cyrus said. “You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

The singer then recalled how getting her bracelet caught in her dress had caused an MTV producer to make the remark: “You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.”

Cyrus continued: “And I said, ‘Well, a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to.'”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently described the use of face coverings as “bollocks”, after they were introduced in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’,” Gallagher said.

His comments echoed Ian Brown‘s who also dismissed the use of masks in a series of online posts before releasing an anti-lockdown song.