Noel Gallagher brands Eminem “boring” for rapping about drugs and rehab

It comes 14 years after he labelled the rapper an "idiot"

Noel Gallagher has said it’s “boring” to write about drugs and rehab like Eminem does.

The former Oasis star made the comment when he was asked in a recent interview if he still thinks Eminem is an “idiot”, 14 years on from throwing barbs at the US rapper.

Gallagher told Ireland’s Sunday Independent newspaper: ”Er, he is one of those guys that goes into rehab and then they sing about it for the next 20 years.

“You did a bit of fucking coke. You had a drink. Haven’t we all. I have never felt the need to be one of those fucking people. It’s boring.”

He added: “But writing songs about drugs is as boring as writing songs about coming out the other side of drugs.”

In a 2005 interview with The Guardian (quote reprinted here), Gallagher ranted about how much he hates rap music – especially Eminem and 50 Cent, some of the genre’s biggest stars at the time.

“I fucking despise hip-hop. Loathe it,” he said. “Eminem is a fucking idiot and I find 50 Cent the most distasteful character I have ever crossed in my life.”

Elsewhere in the Sunday Independent interview Gallagher spoke about how he wrote “fucking amazing” songs while high on cocaine including ‘Supersonic’.

But he admitted some of his material was below-par. “Then I’ve written shit like a lot of ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’ [2000 album] where I had nothing to say.

”And I was literally trying to make the words rhyme because we had a tour booked and we had to go on tour. But that’s part of it.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher also revealed that he plans to move his family out of London because he fears for his children’s safety amid the capital’s knife crime epidemic.