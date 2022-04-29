Noel Gallagher calls ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams “Oasis by numbers”

Noel Gallagher has called Robbie Williams‘ hit song ‘Angels’ “Oasis by numbers”.

Gallagher, who once referred to Williams as “the fat dancer from Take That” was discussing the track on ‘The Matt Morgan Podcast’.

“I’ve heard it and thought, ‘I wish I’d written that,’” he said at first, adding: “‘Angels’ is Oasis by numbers. Add a fucking electric guitar on it and it would be.”

The Gallagher brothers and Williams have had a long, ongoing feud, which first started in the mid-90s and escalated with Robbie challenging Liam to a boxing match. Williams recently shared that the war of words with the former Oasis members had left him depressed.

“My particular brand of entertainment and my particular brand of pop music at the same time as my peers wasn’t, and isn’t, deemed worthy,” Williams said in a 2021 interview. “I read the same magazines and watched the same television shows and wanted to be in the same tribe that most people my age found themselves but because of what I did and because of my output, what I created and how I presented myself it was deemed unworthy.”

He went on to share all of the hurtful comments he received, adding that: “In music it was Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, although it wasn’t just Liam and Noel Gallagher doing it. Liam said that I should be hung, you know. Famously, Noel said I was ‘the fat dancer from Take That’.”

Williams also said he was “far too sensitive to the job that I found myself doing.”

Back in 2019, however, the singer called on his fans to have a go at Liam during one of his Las Vegas residency gigs. “If you have enjoyed the show, I have been Robbie Williams,” he said at the end of his performance, The Sun reported at the time. “And if you haven’t and you are upset about anything, I have been Liam Gallagher.”

He continued: “In fact, if you want to start a hashtag, you can put ‘Liam Gallagher was shit tonight’ if you want.”

Williams also famously challenged Liam to a fight at the 2000 BRIT Awards, and told Noel to “kiss my perfectly formed backside” onstage in 2010. The brothers responded in kind, with Liam calling him “a fat fucking idiot” in 2013.

Meanwhile, Noel has shared that his new High Flying Birds record will have an “orchestral” sound. The former Oasis musician released his most recent NGHFB record, ‘Who Built The Moon?’, back in 2017 before sharing a best-of compilation called ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ last summer.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star newspaper’s ‘Wired’ column, Gallagher shed some more light on his forthcoming full-length project, which he said he’s been recording since January.

The singer-songwriter said that he made a “conscious decision” to head in a more orchestral direction following ‘Who Built The Moon?’, which Gallagher described as being “quite electronic and psychedelic” with “beats and all that kind of things”.

He added: “When I was writing these [new] songs, I just heard strings and choirs.”