Noel Gallagher claims Harvey Weinstein once stared at his wife Sara for hours in a restaurant

Noel Gallagher has claimed that Harvey Weinstein once stared at his wife Sara MacDonald “throughout” a meal at a Paris restaurant.

As the Oasis founder recounted, he and Sara were dining at the same restaurant as the disgraced Hollywood producer a few years ago, and noticed that Weinstein kept staring at her.

He told Matt Morgan‘s podcast: “We happened to go for lunch. Harvey Weinstein happened to be sat at quite a big table with loads of similar looking men.

“He stared at her throughout this meal.”

After initially believing that Weinstein may have been interested in casting Sara in a film, Gallagher then realised what the motive behind the staring may have been. “‘Oh no, I’ve got to wake up, this is too weird,'” he recalled thinking.

Discussing wider issues around misogyny in the music industry following Weinstein’s conviction, Gallagher said: “I haven’t heard of anything [in the music industry]. I guess in the film industry, a lot of the time the females need the male bosses to get them further up the ladder, you know what I mean?

“Whereas in the music industry, if a girl writes a great song, it’s still a great song. It seems to me to be a bit more … equal, in the music industry?”

He added: “You know you can’t afford to be a misogynist in the music business. I mean, I write songs about the glory of women all the time, you know what I mean? I’ve gotten my career out of that. I love being around women, and not to objectify them, they’re funnier than most men half the time … I’ve never understood misogyny.”

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted for counts of rape and sexual assault.

Last year it was confirmed that over 50 women who have accused the disgraced film producer of sexual misconduct will share a $17million (£12.4million) payout.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.