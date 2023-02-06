Noel Gallagher confirms another outdoor summer show

Noel Gallagher has announced another outdoor show for this summer.

The former Oasis co-frontman will be playing with the High Flying Birds at the Vivary Park in Taunton on August 24 as part of the Somerset Live series. Gallagher has already confirmed several other outdoor gigs for the summer, including festival slots and a homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park.

The shows will follow the release of the band’s forthcoming album ‘Council Skies’, which is due to arrive on June 2. The record will be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’ and is reportedly set to pay homage to his Mancunian roots, according to a statement.

Tickets for the Taunton show will go on sale on Friday (February 10) at 9am. You can see the full list of all of Gallagher’s outdoor shows below and buy your tickets here.

JULY

21- Penn, Big Park

23 – Nottingham, Wollaton Park

28 – London, Crystal Palace Bowl

AUGUST

5 – Saffron Walden, Audley End House and Gardens (with The Zutons and Tom Meighan)

19 – Monmouth, Caldicot Castle (with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain)

24 – Taunton, Vivary Park

26 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park (with Primal Scream and Future Islands)

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy recently called for the Gallagher brothers to get back together as Oasis again. “What are Oasis doing?” he questioned. “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

Healy said that he could handle Liam and Noel Gallagher “dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s”, but not “acting like they’re in their 20s”. “They need to grow up,” he added.

“They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!”