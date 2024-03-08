Noel Gallagher confirms support acts for huge UK summer 2024 shows

Noel Gallagher has shared the acts who will be supporting him at his huge upcoming UK shows this summer. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (March 8), the newly-announced acts will be the ones joining the singer’s shows with High Flying Birds later this year, including a slot at Robin Park in Wigan and one at Alexandra Palace Park on July 20.

The first of the live shows kicks off at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday, July 17, and sees the band joined by special guests The Big Moon.

Taking place the next day (July 18), the Wigan show will see the former Oasis member line-up two artists as support: The Lottery Winners – who recently topped the UK album charts with their latest LP ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ – and rising Manchester band The Slow Reader’s Club.

As for the performance in London two days later (July 20), Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by indie legends Echo & The Bunnymen, as well as 86TVs – comprised of renowned indie brothers Hugo, Felix and Will White.

The final of the huge headline shows this summer is the upcoming set at The Piece Hall in Halifax. At time of writing, the show is already sold-out, and set to see Andrew Cushin appear as an opening act.

Visit here to find remaining tickets to all dates.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ summer 2024 headline shows follow a series of warm-up gigs later this month, held at some of the UK’s most intimate venues. These include a show at Poole’s Lighthouse (March 17), Bournemouth O2 Academy (18) and Portsmouth’s Guildhall (20).

From there, Gallagher will close out the month by returning to the Royal Albert Hall to perform as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust gigs. The set will come as almost a full-circle moment, as the frontman played at the charity’s very first event back in 2000.

Later this summer, the Britpop icon also has some festival appearances lined up, including headline slots at both Kendall Calling and Y Not Festival in August.

Visit here for all upcoming shows and remaining tickets.

High Flying Birds’ last album ‘Council Skies’ arrived last year, and was given a glowing four-star review by NME.

“How far ‘Council Skies’ will travel in the wider pop culture world remains to be seen, but it doesn’t change that it’s the brightest, most listenable collection of songs he’s pieced together in some time,” it read. “Informed by his upbringing in Manchester – but recorded in his swanky new studio in London – ‘Council Skies’ is as satisfying a record as anyone could hope for from a Gallagher in 2023.”