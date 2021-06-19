Noel Gallagher doesn’t think live music will return to the UK “any time soon”

Noel Gallagher has said he doesn’t think live music will return to the UK “any time soon” because of “fucking dreadful” coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking in a new interview, Gallagher shared his thoughts on the current state of the live music industry and when he expects to be back touring.

“Live music ain’t coming back any time soon [in the UK],” he said on Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast (via Contact Music), vowing to play in the US before the UK as he believes the live music scene in America is more “open”.

Asked what he thought about the limitations on live music, Gallagher called them “fucking dreadful”.

Yesterday (June 18), Gallagher scored his 12th UK Number One album with his greatest hits album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021)’.

The former Oasis musician’s new best of as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, which arrived last week (June 11), debuted at the top spot with 28,000 chart sales – 9,300 of which were vinyl copies, including a limited edition release for last Saturday’s (June 12) Record Store Day.

Keeping Olivia Rodrigo‘s mammoth ‘Sour’ at bay at Number Two, Gallagher’s 12th Number One album is his fourth since leaving Oasis, following ‘Who Built The Moon?’ (2017), ‘Chasing Yesterday’ (2015), and his band’s self-titled 2011 album.

It comes ahead of the release of a new documentary on Oasis’ legendary 1996 Knebworth gigs, which is set to be released on September 7.

Speaking in a recent interview with Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music Hits show, Gallagher said he was impressed with the doc after watching it for the first time, admitting it made him quite emotional.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has opened up on why he believes that U2 frontman Bono has become the whipping boy of rock in recent years.

Despite enjoying global fame, U2 have endured their fair share of naysayers – and Noel believes that Bono is directly to blame.

Speaking to Absolute Radio’s Andy Bush and Richie Firth, Noel explained that while people think they dislike U2, it’s Bono’s “do-gooder” attitude that they actually hate.