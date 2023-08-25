Noel Gallagher explains the “crucial” positioning of his guitar

Noel Gallagher has explained the reason behind the “crucial” positioning of his guitar while he is on stage.

The former Oasis guitarist previously recalled the stress he experienced in the lead-up to his first show with the band because he’d “never played guitar standing up”. Gallagher believes that the way in which he held his guitar the first time was “crucial”.

During an interview for Gibson TV‘s ‘Icons’ series, the singer-songwriter said (via Rolling Stone): “Where you hold your guitar for the first time is crucial. It kind of signifies how much of a cunt you’re going to be, because if it’s too high, you don’t get no fit birds, mate. If it’s too low, she gettin’ a goth, alright? But if you get it right, you know, the ‘Gunslinger’… and I remember looking in the mirror thinking, ‘Doesn’t look right.’”

He continued: “Anyway, nailed it, alright. Clearly. Thank fucking God it was before phones and cameras, because there would be some pretty fucking awkward footage of it now, but you know, an exhilarating experience all the same.”

Gallagher recalled how the band were prepping to play an instrumental song titled ‘Columbia’ and the sudden realization that he had never played guitar whilst standing.

“We’ve got a gig on Tuesday, and it suddenly dawns on me that I’ve never played guitar standing up. Not only that, I don’t own a fucking strap. This is Sunday night. And I’m skint. Never played guitar standing up,”he said.

He continued: “That seems [like a] preposterous fucking notion now. But I can only tell you that the Monday was probably the most stressful fucking day of my entire life.”

In other news, Gallagher has revealed that he now struggles to remember the lyrics to his songs while performing onstage. He explained that would consider using a teleprompter in the future, saying: “I’m sure, eventually, I’ll need one.”

Gallagher, meanwhile, is set to embark on a UK arena tour this year in support of his latest High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’. You can find any remaining tickets here.