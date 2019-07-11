“Go fuck yourself”: Noel Gallagher explains why he wouldn’t let Liam use Oasis songs in ‘As It Was’

"I don’t give a fuck what music you have in your film; you’re not putting any of mine in."

Noel Gallagher has explained why he wouldn’t let his estranged brother Liam include any Oasis songs in his recent documentary As It Was.

The film, which hit cinemas last month, told the story of Liam’s comeback as a solo artist after the break-up of Beady Eye in 2014. It was soundtracked exclusively by Liam’s solo music, after Noel, as Oasis’ primary songwriter, refused to clear the rights for some of his most famous tunes.

In a new interview with Variety, Noel explained that Liam’s now-infamous Twitter rants played a big role in his decision to turn down the film.

“Oh, I turned it down, yeah. If some fucking moron is going to make a film slagging me off, calling my wife a cunt, after trolling my kids on the Internet, after being a filthy little misogynist sexist prick who cannot keep his fucking mouth off Twitter, and then call me to ask me a favour, I’m like, ‘Wow. You are as dumb as you fucking look’,” he said.

“I don’t give a fuck what music you have in your film; you’re not putting any of mine in. It’s like, ‘Can I ask you a favour?” No, you can’t. Go fuck yourself.”

“You’re not using my songs to sell his fucking film?”

When asked if he had any plans to watch the documentary, Noel also hit out at Liam’s portrayal as a “family man” in the documentary and accused him of attempting to “rewrite history”.

“Uh, no. I couldn’t think of a reason that would make me want to watch it, considering that every time I see that cunt’s face, I want to fucking take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun,” said Noel.

“So I don’t think I’ll be going to the local cinema to watch him rewrite fucking history (about) what a great guy he is; what a wonderful family man. I’ve got better things to do with my time. You should go and see it, though. Apparently there’s a lot of jogging in it. I don’t know about you, but I like to see my favorite rock stars jogging. Don’t you?”

This comes only weeks after Liam slammed Noel as a “nasty human being”, amid reports that his daughter Molly Moorish is “at the centre” of the pair’s escalating feud.

Noel also recently responded after Liam allegedly threatened his wife Sara MacDonald via a Whatsapp message to daughter, Anais. “Tell your step Mam to be very careful,” the text read, referencing comments made by MacDonald about Liam’s recent Glastonbury performance.

Liam later offered his “sincere apologies” to his mother and niece for involving them “in all of this childish behaviour”.