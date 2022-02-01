Noel Gallagher hails Ed Sheeran again and declares he is a “good lad”

Noel Gallagher has declared Ed Sheeran a “good lad” despite not being a fan of his music.

In a new interview on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the former Oasis guitarist hailed Sheeran for being a true gentleman after once stepping up to perform a show for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“I work for The Teenage Cancer Trust and I get to call up the bands and say, ‘Do you want to do it this year?’ To cut a long story short, I spoke to Ed Sheeran and he said, ‘I can’t do it because I’m going to Australia … but I’ll do it next year’,” Gallagher said.

“I was like, ‘Whatever.’ Anyway, he actually called me back a year later and said, ‘Right, this gig, let’s do it.’ He’s a good lad, but his music… nah.”

Speaking about the show further, Gallagher also said he was impressed with how Sheeran managed to get a full band sound from his single guitar and loop pedal.

“He came on stage on his own with that pedal, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, I was like, ‘What the fuck?!'” he continued. “A full tune was coming out of this little fella with his guitar, it was like fucking hell.”

Gallagher’s comments echo similar sentiments he made previously in an NME interview about the concert in which he declared Sheeran for being a “fucking dude” for stepping up.

Prior to that he was heavily critical of the singer-songwriter and said he couldn’t live “in a world where Ed Sheeran headlines Wembley.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently covered David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ as part of a special livestream to celebrate what would have been the late icon’s birthday.