Noel Gallagher, Happy Mondays, The Cribs and more for Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus 2023

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been announced to headline Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus 2023.

The former Oasis singer-songwriter topped the bill at the inaugural Rock N Roll Circus in Newcastle last summer, with organisers announcing he will now return for a second year alongside Happy Mondays, The Cribs, The Joy Formidable and Somebody’s Child.

The concert will take place at Don Valley Bowl on Friday, September 1, with a series of concerts continuing across the weekend (September 2, 3). Pre-sale tickets go live this Wednesday, March 1 at 10am GMT from here, with general sale available from Friday, March 3 at 10am GMT.

Advertisement

“We’re proud to be bringing our event to South Yorkshire. Sheffield has such a strong tradition for Live music, we’re delighted to be able to host our touring concept there,” a spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus said.

“Noel is a living legend, his live shows are always amazing, featuring songs across his 30 year career. The first tracks to be heard from his new album ‘Council Skies’ are great with the album to be released before he arrives in Sheffield. Stay tuned for more major artist announcements.”

The festival will also feature fire performers, aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers and acrobats to bring a “new dimension” to the concert experience.

Sheffield Councillor Martin Smith added in a statement: “This is an incredibly exciting event which combines the best artists of the UK music scene with the top circus performers, it will be an immersive experience you won’t want to miss.

“Sheffield’s reputation as the music city is growing, and this event is a fantastic new element to the city’s varied major events calendar, featuring the best of music, sport, outdoors and entertainment. I’m so excited for the year ahead.”

Advertisement

Currently, Gallagher’s Sheffield performance will conclude the musician’s summer concerts run in the UK, with further performances scheduled at Splendour Festival, the Somerset Live series, On The Beach in Brighton and more.

Gallagher is due to release his fourth studio record with the High Flying Birds on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s,” the musician said of the upcoming album.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The musician has previewed the LP with first single ‘Easy Now’, which is accompanied by a Colin Solal Cardo-directed official video. Milly Alcock (House Of The Dragon) stars in the visuals, while Gallagher makes a cameo appearance.