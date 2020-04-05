Noel Gallagher has been “panic buying booze” to cope with coronavirus lockdown

Noel Gallagher has discussed how he’s coping with the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview.

Speaking on the Funny How? podcast, Gallagher says he’s self-isolating at home with his wife Sara MacDonald.

“I’ve been panic buying booze,” he revealed. “Now that the pubs are shut the only thing to now is to drink your way through it.

“If you don’t leave the house you’ll be OK. I don’t see anybody anyway, I ride my bike where I live and you get the odd car on the road but I don’t stop to talk to anybody. I can easily shut the door and stay in.”

Explaining his decision to start stocking up on alcohol, Gallagher added: “We’re out of London, so well away from the mad house, we’re alright. I live 75 miles outside of London now, so it’s different out here, I was in the supermarket because I wanted to see the bare shelves.

“I was in there because I thought, ‘I’ll get a load of booze’. And all that was there was a load of gluten-free Peroni. All the beers were gone!”

Gallagher went on to discuss the nationwide shortage of toilet roll, as people began to quarantine themselves in their homes.

“What I want to know is what is it with the toilet roll?” he said. “I live in ignorant bliss of everything, I don’t watch the news, but when I heard that people were buying toilet roll, I thought, ‘Oh, does it give you the shits?’ It was like, ‘No.’

“But people are mass buying toilet roll and hand sanitiser. I’m just going to wipe my arse with one of my children.”

Liam Gallagher recently confronted brother Noel, demanding an Oasis reunion to raise funds for the NHS after the coronavirus crisis is over.