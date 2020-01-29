Noel Gallagher has confirmed new single ‘Blue Moon Rising’ is coming tomorrow

Noel Gallagher has confirmed new single ‘Blue Moon Rising’ will land tomorrow morning (January 30).

The track is taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name and is the second track to be released following ‘Wandering Star’.

It is out on March 6 and will be the final of three EPs released between June 2019 and March 2020.

A posting on the former Oasis man’s Instagram page said: “New single ‘Blue Moon Rising’ lands everywhere tomorrow at 8am! Don’t miss the official video, which premieres on NGHFB’s YouTube channel at 10am.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher was recently announced for this year’s Forest Live concert series.

Supported by Confidence Man, he will play: Thetford Forest near Brandon, Suffolk on June 18, 2020; Cannock Chase Forest near Rugeley, Staffordshire on June 19, 2020, and Sherwood Pines near Mansfield, Nottingham on June 26, 2020.

Gallagher also recently revealed that he is planning to a take a long break from touring.

”I’m ready to call it a day, actually. I’m ready to stop touring for a while. I’m ready to take a big chunk of time off,” he said.

”I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

”I’m 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I’ll be 58, so that’s nearly 60. You don’t know how you’re going to feel physically. You’re gonna think, ‘Can I be fucking arsed to be away from the kids?”’

He is due to play two shows in Manchester on March 24 and 25 and a gig for the Teenage Cancer Trust on Friday, March 27 at the Royal Albert Hall.