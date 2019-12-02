Trending:

News Music News

Noel Gallagher to perform in British woodlands as part of Forest Live 2020

If you go down to the woods next year...

Charlotte Krol
Noel Gallagher of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performs on stage during day 1 of Madcool Festival on July 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been announced for the next Forest Live concert series in 2020.

Gallagher, who will be supported by Confidence Man, will play: Thetford Forest near Brandon, Suffolk on June 18, 2020; Cannock Chase Forest near Rugeley, Staffordshire on June 19, 2020, and Sherwood Pines near Mansfield, Nottingham on June 26, 2020.

The Forest Live shows follow Gallagher’s outdoor UK gig at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre as part of Bristol Sounds on June 24, 2020. The former Oasis guitarist/vocalist also has a Heritage Live concert scheduled for June 21, 2020 at London’s Kenwood House, which overlooks Hampstead Heath.

Noel Gallagher live, 2019. Credit: Andy Ford/NME

Last month Gallagher shared the official video for the High Flying Birds song ‘Wandering Star’. The festive clip features This Is England and The Irishman star Stephen Graham, while the song itself is part of the band’s upcoming EP ‘Blue Moon Rising’.

He also recently revealed that he’d be up for becoming a guitarist in The Smiths if the Manchester icons were to ever reunite.

Advertisement

Gallagher is due to release ‘Blue Moon Rising’, the final of three EPs released between June 2019 and March 2020.

‘Black Star Dancing’ EP and ‘This Is the Place’ EP hit shelves on June 14, 2019 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

NME’s Greatest Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Blogs

‘His Dark Materials’ episode 5 review: our first proper look at Will Parry

Alex Flood -
One of the books' main plot lines kicks into gear early
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.