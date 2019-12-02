Noel Gallagher to perform in British woodlands as part of Forest Live 2020

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been announced for the next Forest Live concert series in 2020.

Gallagher, who will be supported by Confidence Man, will play: Thetford Forest near Brandon, Suffolk on June 18, 2020; Cannock Chase Forest near Rugeley, Staffordshire on June 19, 2020, and Sherwood Pines near Mansfield, Nottingham on June 26, 2020.

The Forest Live shows follow Gallagher’s outdoor UK gig at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre as part of Bristol Sounds on June 24, 2020. The former Oasis guitarist/vocalist also has a Heritage Live concert scheduled for June 21, 2020 at London’s Kenwood House, which overlooks Hampstead Heath.

Last month Gallagher shared the official video for the High Flying Birds song ‘Wandering Star’. The festive clip features This Is England and The Irishman star Stephen Graham, while the song itself is part of the band’s upcoming EP ‘Blue Moon Rising’.

He also recently revealed that he’d be up for becoming a guitarist in The Smiths if the Manchester icons were to ever reunite.

Gallagher is due to release ‘Blue Moon Rising’, the final of three EPs released between June 2019 and March 2020.

‘Black Star Dancing’ EP and ‘This Is the Place’ EP hit shelves on June 14, 2019 and September 27, 2019, respectively.