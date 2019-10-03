"They've done it all on their own terms by speaking their own language and there's no compromise to it"

Noel Gallagher has spoken about his respect for grime artists in a revealing new interview.

Speaking on Hot Ones, Gallagher put his spicy food eating skills to the challenge while discussing the popularity of UK grime. The former Oasis star also spoke about Kanye West, the time Oasis rejected an offer to appear on the Trainspotting soundtrack and being sued by Coca-Cola.

Speaking about the UK grime movement, Gallagher admitted that it was his children who first introduced him to the genre before comparing it to punk rock subculture.

Gallagher said: “We’ve got a grime thing going on in the UK, that would be like the new punk rock… but the guys doing grime stuff, Stormzy and Skepta and people like that, they’re talking in their own language and they’ve had huge, huge records, headlining Glastonbury and things like that.

“And they’ve done it all on their own terms by speaking their own language and there’s no compromise to it. It all comes from the streets and long may it reign.” You can watch the video below:

Gallagher then went on to reveal that he first discovered Kanye West through his interviews, and not his music. “I hadn’t heard his music, the first thing I was aware of were his interviews,” Gallagher admitted. “He just didn’t give a fuck… and then I checked out his music and I really liked his music.”

“We were writing this tune for an album and we were pretending we were gonna write it for Kanye and then it came out and we were like, fuck him. Fuck him making me 700 million dollars a year, I’ll put it out… make seven grand,” Gallagher deadpanned.

Other highlights from the interview include Gallagher recounting the time Oasis rejected an offer to appear on the Trainspotting soundtrack because they thought it was about train spotting enthusiasts, and the time he was sued by Coca Cola for unintentionally “lifting” one of their jingles.

“Nobody told me…I’d never heard of Irvine Welsh…I was like ‘Transporting’, about fucking spotting trains? I was like, ‘nah, you’re alright mate.’ Little did I know it would go on to be one of the greatest British films of all time.”

On Coca-Cola, Gallagher said: “I do believe that some money had to change hands with Coca-Cola… I did steal quite a chunk of a song, unintentionally I may add it was just kinda in there…”

Reviewing Gallagher’s ‘This is the Place’ EP recently, NME wrote: “To quote Walsh’s poem on the treasures of Manchester: “It’s ace, it’s the best and the songs that we sing, from the stands, from our bands, set the whole planet shaking”. While Gallagher’s done well to remember that, he’s gone back to his roots but taken them to strange new places.

“Imagine what Oasis could have been if they’d have had the bravery to match this bombast in their latter years.”