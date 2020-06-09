Noel Gallagher is considering launching his own podcast

Noel Gallagher has revealed he’s in talks to launch his own podcast.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s Funny How podcast, Gallagher revealed plans to launch it when his own studio is “up and running”, inviting Morgan to be his first guest.

“We’re talking about it. When I get my studio up and running we’ll get it together,” he explained. “We’ll have nice expensive microphones, we can even have cups of gin.”

In the same episode, Gallagher also revealed plans to buy a house in Ireland.

He said: “I fucking love it. I need to get a house there. I need to get a gaff there. You get the added bonus that you know your neighbours are gonna be great.”

It comes after Gallagher previously told Morgan how he once lost a full book of Oasis lyrics.

“I did lose a load of lyrics early on in Oasis,” he said. “We got slung out of a hotel in Manchester – The Britannia, The Midland…one of those – by the police and a lyric book went missing.”

He added: “It has not surfaced, and it was in 1993 or 1994, so somebody has just launched it in a bin haven’t they?”

Gallagher also opened up about how he thought the band ruined their chances of finding success in the US.

He said: “It was the start of our big crack at America and our first gig was an absolutely fucking shambles of drugs and booze.”

The guitarist recently revealed how taking cocaine “every night in the 90s” gave him “brutal panic attacks” and left him hospitalised with psychosis.

Back in April, Gallagher an unheard Oasis demo ‘Don’t Stop…’, after re-discovering the track in a box of CDs at home.