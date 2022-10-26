Noel Gallagher is teasing his return

Noel Gallagher looks set to return with details of new music next week.

The Oasis songwriter has been teasing a new album with his High Flying Birds project for years, which will serve as the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

In a new post on Instagram, Gallagher has now shared a new teaser for an upcoming announcement, which will be shared next Monday (October 31) at 8.30am GMT.

See the teaser below.

Earlier this year, Gallagher explained that NGHFB’s fourth full-length effort had a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” he said.

In a further interview, he went on to reveal that he impersonated David Bowie while working on tracks for his next album, saying that, for the song ‘Pretty Boy’, “I’d sit up late at night doing [Bowie’s] voice, ‘If this song sounds like David Bowie, then I’m going to sing it like David Bowie until I’ve written it’.”

Back in 2020, Gallagher revealed that the song in question “sounds very much like The Cure”.

Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter described some of his new material as “Bowie-esque” and “Stones-y”.

In other news, the indie icon recently launched a signature electric guitar range with Gibson. The two new custom models follow Gallagher partnering with Gibson last year to relaunch the J-150 acoustic guitar. That instrument has been the star’s go-to acoustic guitar of choice for over 20 years and was first seen in the promo video for Oasis’ ‘Little By Little’.