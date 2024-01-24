Noel Gallagher, Jamie T, Snow Patrol and more announced for Y Not 2024

Y Not has revealed its first wave of names for 2024.

The festival returns for its next edition from August 2-4 to Pikehall, Derbyshire. Now, it unveils its headliners, along with announcing a huge wave of names. You can sign up for and buy presale tickets on January 25 at 6pm here, whilst general sale will commence January 26 at 10 here.

On August 2, Snow Patrol will headline amidst rumours of a new album set to arrive this year. The next day, Jamie T will take to the stage, whilst Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will round out the festival. Kaiser Chiefs are also set to headline the pre-festival show on August 1.

Other names announced to join include The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone, Jake Bugg, The Snuts, Frank Turner, Soft Play, Yard Act, Pale Waves, and Katy B.

Up-and-comers English Teacher, NewDad, Hot Wax, Lambrini Girls and Bleach Lab will also perform at Y Not this year. Check out the full lineup below:

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, says: “Firstly I want to thank everyone who supported us again last year, who came along and enjoyed some fantastic music with us in our favourite place. We’re working hard to make this year even better, and we’re beyond excited to share 2024’s line-up with you. We can’t wait to welcome you back this year!”

Last year’s edition saw the likes of Royal Blood, Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club take to the stage, marking its 16th anniversary.