Noel Gallagher launches new online photography exhibition

Noel Gallagher has launched a new online exhibition showcasing a selection of photographs documenting his life on tour with the High Flying Birds.

The collection, titled A New World Blazing, contains over 40 images by photographer Sharon Latham, who captured Gallagher’s band “at their most dynamic and their most intimate” while out on the road. Speaking of the first-ever exhibition to focus on High Flying Birds, Gallagher explained: “Down the years I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the best photographers in the world and I would put Sharon right up there. At its best a photograph should speak. “What are the pictures saying? They are saying: We – NGHFB – have the best job in the world. To work, play, travel and party with these people is an absolute pleasure. I’m so happy that Big Shaz was there to capture these moments.”

Now online ‘A New World Blazing’: an exhibition of photography by @snappershaz, celebrating life on the road with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

You can access A New World Blazing via Redhouse Originals here, as well as a 360-degree virtual tour of the show here.

Latham, who has previously shot Oasis in Manchester, participated in an interview with Edith Bowman about the new exhibition – you can check out the full behind-the-scenes video above.

Limited edition prints and special deluxe artworks are also available for purchase, many of which are signed by both Gallagher and Latham.

Talking about one black-and-white photograph in the collection, in which Gallagher is seen performing at Manchester Arena, Latham reflected on the “overwhelming” experience of returning to the venue for the first time since the terror attack at the venue in 2017.

“I remember sitting on the stage and literally crying as I was photographing, which is unusual for me ’cause I’m not a wimp – I’m a tough girl,” she said. “But when you see [the crowd] stood up… it’s epic when you see Noel onstage and you’re on that point of view.”

Latham added: “For me, Noel’s quite insignificant in the corner [of the shot]. The rest of it is just the whole crowd; their hands and their phones… all of it. And my daughter’s in that picture.”

Last Friday (June 18), Noel Gallagher scored his 12th UK Number One album with his Best Of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021)’.