Noel didn't hold back in a new interview

Noel Gallagher has spoken out about Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage in a politically charged new interview where he also lays into those who are opposed to the outcome of the EU referendum.

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, Gallagher began by sharing his thoughts on those complaining about the result of the referendum, saying: “There’s only one fucking thing worse that a fool who voted for Brexit. That’s the rise of the c**** trying to get the vote overturned.”

Gallagher said people who take part in the democratic process should support the result of the referendum, even if they disagree with it, something he’s spoken about previously. He reiterated that he didn’t vote in the elections but that even though he disagrees with the outcome, he thinks people should support it.

He said: “You take part in a democratic fucking process – if you don’t like the outcome, go to North Korea…I sat the day of Brexit and thought: ‘I can’t be arsed going to the polling station, who the fuck would vote to leave Europe? It’s a nonsensical fucking idea’. And you wake up the next day and think: ‘Fucking ing hell, shit.’

“But the thing that is taking place after that is frankly a disgrace. It’s a disgrace when you see people trying to get that vote overturned. Because that’s fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple. Flying in the face of democracy, no matter what, because you don’t like what fucking happened.”

He continued: “None of us like it. But there it is, it’s happened. I get really fucking cross at myself for not voting, as I’m sure a lot of people didn’t vote. They didn’t because they were thinking no one’s going to vote to leave, it’s a ridiculous idea. But now, I would defend the rights of people who voted to leave, it has to fucking go through.”

On thoughts of a second referendum, Gallagher said he didn’t think one should happen: “What happens then? What happens then if everyone votes to remain? Do we have a best of three? Or what happens if it comes back and it’s a bigger majority to leave, what happens then?

“It’s really sad fucking times. But the thing I think about it is, when we eventually do leave, it’ll be fucked up for a bit, right, then it’ll just get back to normal.”

Gallagher went on to once again criticise The Labour Party, saying he has “no fucking time for them anymore,” citing allegations of antisemitism against the party. On Corbyn, Gallagher said he was “a fucking student debater.” He added; “Fucking captain fishy craggy old fucking donkey, fuck off.”

He continued: “They talk pipe-smoking communist nonsense, do you know what I mean? I think the role of any politician in the world is to be forward thinking, and modern, and contemporary – looking forward. And make no mistake, in this country we need someone and it ain’t him. And it’s never been anyone from the Conservative party.

“The two extremes are the Labour Party don’t respect people who are aspirational, and the Conservative Party don’t protect the vulnerable. But somewhere in the middle is where New Labour danced, and they kind of had it fucking right, and then 9/11 happened, and here we are.”

Gallagher went on to criticise Nigel Farage and London-centric politics, saying that the issues of the rest of the country were not being addressed properly.

“And this unremarkable little man, Farage, this unremarkable little fucking man, from nowhere, appears out of nowhere seemingly and has like somehow fucking tapped into something that none of us were aware of.

“Maybe that’s our fault. We live in London, right – you might as well be in another country. Because everything is ran from down there. They don’t realise what’s going on in other parts of the country.”

In the build-up to the EU referendum in 2016, Noel said that he didn’t think the public should have been given the chance to vote because “99 percent of the people are thick as pig shit”.

He later took to Instagram after the Leave vote to describe it as a “black day”. Last night, Gallagher appeared at the Isle of Wight festival.