Noel Gallagher: “Liam hated ‘Wonderwall’, he said it was trip-hop”

Noel Gallagher has claimed that Liam Gallagher hated ‘Wonderwall’, before the track later became one of Oasis’ defining hits.

Speaking in the latest edition of MOJO magazine, Noel also said that his estranged brother thought the track had its roots in trip-hop – the genre popularised by Bristol artists such as Massive Attack, Tricky and Portishead in the 1990s.

Asked whether he always knew if “a song would be sung by you or Liam”, Noel replied: “The only time I laid down the law was ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

“I was so fucked off with him walking off stage and me having to take over and do the gig. I remember thinking, if I’m going to do this, I want a big fucking song to sing.

“I said, ‘You’re singing one or the other, but not both.’ He hated ‘Wonderwall’. He said it was trip-hop. There speaks a man who’s never heard trip-hop.”

Noel added: “He wanted to sing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, but it became apparent during the recording that Wonderwall was going to be *the* tune. If I’m being honest, I shouldn’t have sung either of them because I wasn’t really a singer then.”

He went on to discuss the creation of Oasis’ 1995 album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’, and admitted he doesn’t like “any of the records” on the seminal record.

Meanwhile, Noel recently said he doesn’t believe that Oasis should reunite, because the band’s legacy is “set in stone”.

Ever since the band’s breakup in 2009, rumours have periodically risen about a potential reunion, despite Noel and brother Liam not being on speaking terms.

“The legacy of the band is set in stone,” he told Australia’s The Project TV show. “If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough cos I’ve never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols.”

He added of a reunion: “People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it. When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”

Last month, Noel announced details of a Greatest Hits album with his High Flying Birds project, marking a decade of the band. ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ will come out on June 11 via Sour Mash Records.