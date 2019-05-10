Noel Gallagher takes aim at Spurs and airs new material at intimate London gig

The Chief hits the capital.

Noel Gallagher aired new material during an intimate gig at the London Palladium last night (Thursday May 9).

The former Oasis turned High Flying Birds’ man’s last London show was at Wembley Arena. Taking to the stage at the iconic 2,300 capacity Palladium, Gallagher used the opportunity to roadtest tracks from his upcoming ‘Black Star Dancing’ EP alongside his career-spanning set, dropping the title track as well as the rousing new song ‘Rattling Rose‘.

While tipping his hat to other acts to have graced The Palladium’s stage (namely Bruce Forsyth and The Beatles), Gallagher also took issue with fans of Tottenham Hotspur FC.

“Tonight for the first time in my professional career, someone has wore a Tottenham shirt to my gig,” Gallagher told the crowd before Oasis’ ‘Talk Tonight’, before making light of Spurs’ Wednesday night victory over Ajax. “What happened last night? No one fucking cares.”

See photos, footage and the setlist from the show below.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Noel Gallagher’s setlist was:

Holy Mountain

Fort Knox

It’s a Beautiful World

She Taught Me How to Fly

Black Star Dancing

Rattling Rose

Talk Tonight (Oasis)

The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis)

Little by Little (Oasis)

Dead in the Water

The Mexican

If I Had a Gun…

Lock All the Doors

The Masterplan (Oasis)

Wonderwall (Oasis)

Half the World Away (Oasis)

Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Oasis)

Encore:

AKA… What a Life!

Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis)

All You Need Is Love (The Beatles)

Gallagher’s current run of UK and Ireland dates continues at Bonus Arena in Hull on May 11, Cardiff Castle on May 24, This Is Tomorrow festival in Newcastle on May 25, Sunday Sessions in Norwish on May 26, Heaton Park in Manchester on June 7, Bught Park in Inverness on June 8, Isle Of Wight Festival on June 14, Malahide Castle in Dublin on June 16 and Sunday Sessions in Exeter on June 30, alongside a number of European festival appearances and other international shows.

“I’ve got three EPs coming out this year – three four-track EPs,” Gallagher revealed last week, adding that the second EP will be “a very Mancunian-sounding record”.

He said: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it,while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’”

Describing his ‘Black Star Dancing’, Noel said: “It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS!

“I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently … anyway, it’s ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!”