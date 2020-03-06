Noel Gallagher says Oasis bandmates were musically “very conservative”

Noel Gallagher has opened up about his experiences writing with Oasis, suggesting that some of his bandmates weren’t quite as adventurous when it came to songwriting.

Speaking to Music Week, Noel said: “There was a responsibility to everyone else, and some people in the band were very conservative in their views of rock music. The longer you stay in a band like that, the more you become institutionalised – the way things are done is the way things are done.

“You’re making music for your surroundings, so you just make music to fill stadiums and, when it’s great, it’s the greatest thing ever. But it got to the point where I’d said it all and done it all.”

The singer also revealed why fan favourite ‘The Masterplan’ ended up relegated to B-side status at the time.

“The singles had to have three B-sides and I was always coming up two songs short,” Noel explained. “I remember writing ‘The Masterplan’ at home in Camden and then going to Maison Rouge [Studios] in Fulham the next day and playing it on an acoustic guitar to silence.

“I’d write ‘The Masterplan’, ‘Talk Tonight’ or ‘Half The World Away’ and nobody would say, ‘Do you want to hold that back?’ It’s only as the years have gone along that I’ve realised that was mental. But we were all mad in the 90s – Alan McGee was off his tits and he was running the label.”

Earlier this week (March 3), the singer responded to brother Liam Gallagher‘s recent claims that he is too “greedy” to turn down an Oasis reunion.

“So..just while I’m in between having my nails done and taking my regular elocution lessons I’d like to point out AGAIN that I’m not aware of any offer for any amount of money to reform the legendary rock’n’folk outfit Oasis,” Noel wrote on Twitter.

His words came after Liam doubled down on his previous comments during a recent Big Read interview with NME, insisting that the proposed deal was in fact legitimate.

“Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it,” Liam said. “[Noel’s] obviously gonna say no, because he’d like to be the person to break the news to people because he’s the fucking oracle.”