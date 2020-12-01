Noel Gallagher remembers Liam’s past run-in with John Lydon

Noel Gallagher has recalled a past run-in between his brother Liam and Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon.

The High Flying Birds musician was speaking to the Daily Star when he claimed that Liam had a tendency to act like a “tough guy” when he had his security guard beside him during Oasis‘ earlier years.

Gallagher then remembered one particular evening spent with Lydon in the US.

“I was out with him one night in LA and he wouldn’t talk directly to Liam, he would say to me, ‘Ask your singer what kind of make-up he’s wearing’,” he said (via Music-News.com) “Liam was literally six inches from him.”

“I’ve had a few nights out with John Lydon, he’s also one of my heroes, but I’ve also seen him be a fucking ****. He just doesn’t take shit off anyone.”

During last weekend’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Liam claimed that he and his brother are “both the problem” when it comes to their longstanding feud. He also spoke once again about how Noel turned down £100million to reform Oasis, despite Noel denying the claims earlier this year.

“It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I’m thinking, ‘I’m not a dickhead, know what I mean? I’ll have a bit of that’,” Gallagher told Ross. “[Noel’s] not into it is he? He’s after a knighthood isn’t he?”

Liam shared a new festive single called ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ last week, while Noel has revealed that he’s written a new song that “sounds very much like The Cure”.

“I have to say the two tunes I’ve done over the last couple of weeks are easily the best of the High Flying Birds stuff I’ve done,” Noel said of his new material. “One of them is just fucking ‘wow’ – I even amaze myself sometimes.”