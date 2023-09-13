Noel Gallagher on the prospect of a Las Vegas residency

Noel Gallagher has shared that he would be open to a Las Vegas residency “later in life” when he has aged out of touring.

While appearing as a guest on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the former Oasis guitarist said: “Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life. You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at.”

He continued: “Elvis Presley used to get a lift from his room to the stage – I wouldn’t mind doing that.”

Though the prospects of a Las Vegas residency for Gallagher is a while away, the musician shared that he will be making his way to the state on holiday during his break from tour to see Irish icons U2 play their residency.

“I’m going on holiday for a couple of weeks, and I’ve got bits to do at the studio, taking the kids away, that kind of thing – then I’m going to Las Vegas to see U2,” he said.

He continued: “They’re doing a residency, ‘Achtung Baby’ – their best album. It’s going to be quite the experience.”

In other news, Gallagher was recently issued a six month driving ban – despite never actually learning how to drive.

Over recent months, the High Flying Birds singer has supposedly gotten in trouble for speeding various times and racked up an impressive fine along the way.

Back in June, he was issued a speeding ticket as well as six penalty points on his licence, a £742 fine and costs and court fees totalling £396. Gallagher’s driver took responsibility for the speeding violation and letters from the Met Police going unanswered, but it was the musician who faced the repercussions, as he was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Elsewhere (September 4), the musician revealed he repeatedly turned down the offer to host Have I Got News For You as he feared that he couldn’t hold his own against the show’s panellists.