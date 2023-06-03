Noel Gallagher says he thinks The 1975 are “shit” and “not rock”

Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the state of modern rock – and that he’s not a fan of The 1975.

In the latest instalment of NME‘s In Conversation series, Gallagher was asked if he feels his music with Oasis has had much of an influence on today’s crop of musicians, to which he said that he felt that guitar music had become “marginalised”. He also disputed the notion of The 1975 being a rock band.

“Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place,” he said. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit.

“I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit’. The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

Gallagher recently called the band’s frontman Matty Healy a “slack-jawed fuckwit” in response to Healy suggesting that both he and brother Liam needed to “grow up” and reform. because “there’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig.”

“He would never be able to imagine it? He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up,” Gallagher said in response. Liam, meanwhile, responded by saying “it’s our time to waste, who made him the boss of time?”

Although Gallagher’s not much of a fan of The 1975, he did mention a few artists he was more keen on.

“Kasabian had the same spirit as Oasis. When we first met them, it was like meeting your younger sister’s crazy boyfriends,” he said. “I recognised something in their spirit. Tom and Serge reminded us of us.

“I went to see Young Fathers recently at The Roundhouse, and it fucking blew me away, man. It was like T-Rex meets Frank Sidebottom – and that is a huge compliment. It was like being a young lad again. I love Young Fathers. They couldn’t be musically any further from Oasis but the vibe in the gig was fucking insane.”

Gallagher also shared his thoughts on the AI-generated Oasis album that came out recently.

“These fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to fucking piss around doing that for a laugh. I’m saving up for the technology myself, then I’m just gonna dial it in to some computer and fucking churn it out when I’m 73. I’ll have 140 albums to go after I’m fucking dead to keep my kids in choc ices and fucking weed,” he said.

“People kept sending my stuff like Ringo Starr singing ‘She’s Electric’. There’s not enough hours in the day. Do we need Freddie Mercury singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’? Does anybody give a shit?”

Gallagher’s new album ‘Council Skies’ is out now via Sour Mash.