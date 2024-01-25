Noel Gallagher, Paolo Nutini and The Streets to headline Kendal Calling 2024

Kendal Calling has announced the line-up for its 2024 festival – you can check it out below.

The event is due to take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between August 1-4. Tickets are on sale now – buy yours here.

Today (January 25), organisers have revealed that this year’s Kendal Calling will feature five headliners: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini, The Streets, Paul Heaton & Rianne Downey and Keane.

Advertisement

Other acts on the bill include Sugababes, Pale Waves, Declan McKenna, Peace, The Lottery Winners, The Reytons, CMAT, The Snuts, Kate Nash, The Pigeon Detectives, Katy B and Glasvegas.

Elsewhere at Kendal Calling ’24, football pundit and former Manchester United and England player Gary Neville will be playing a special B2B DJ set with The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of DJing with Gary – he’s got great taste in music,” said Burgess in a statement.

“Last time we shared a stage was when he joined The Charlatans on guitar. Can’t promise we’ll be doing any songs together but there might be an impromptu singalong at some point…”

Kendal ‘24, let’s go! 🙌 RT + Like for your chance to win 4 x VIP upgrades, boutique camping & a £200 bar tab! Escape to the Lakes with your FIVE headliners @paolonutini, @themightyi, The Streets, @paulheatonsolo, @keaneofficial + @sugababes & hundreds more! pic.twitter.com/qJXOnnamCX — Kendal Calling 🦌 (@KendalCalling) January 25, 2024

The festival will also host DJ sets from Orbital, Shy FX and Craig Charles across the weekend, as well as stand-up comedy sets from Russell Howard and Paul Smith. See the line-up poster above.

Advertisement

Andy Smith, Kendal Calling co-founder, commented: “After the week we have had, bring on the summer! It is with much joy and excitement we share with you today the biggest Kendal Calling lineup to date.

“From the incredible Paolo Nutini closing the Sunday night and Keane, Sugababes, Paul Heaton & Rianne Downey and Katy B gracing our fields for the first time, joined by old friends Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds and The Streets closing the Friday and Saturday night respectively, we have the perfect ingredients for a fantastically celebratory weekend.”

Smith added: “But as ever the most important ingredient is YOU – and we can’t to see you in the fields x.”